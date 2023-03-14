Pamela D. (Winger) Heath, 69, of Oil City, PA passed away Saturday March 11, 2023 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born October 10, 1953 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Harold & Betty Jane Walters Winger.

Pam was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

She had worked for many years at Polk Center and recently retired from Heath Oil Inc.

She was married to Daniel L. Heath and he survives.

Pam was a member of the Oil City VFW and was an avid golfer participating in numerous golf outings and leagues and was, “Lady Golfer of the Year” in one of them.

Pam enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, cooking, spending time with her family, her cat “Mercedes” and driving her Mercedes.

She also loved traveling throughout the Caribbean numerous years with one of her best friends, Linda Bixler.

Pam is survived by her siblings: Nancy Hosack of Franklin: Leroy Winger & his wife Julie of Cranberry: Andy Winger & his wife Marilyn of Seneca: Larry Winger & his wife Sue of Oil City: Dan Winger Sr. & his wife Rita of Butler.

Several nieces and nephews: Sherry Vogan and her husband Dan ; Dessie McElhaney & her husband Joe; Kenny Winger & his companion Claudia, Susan Bradford & her husband Jeff; Kevin Fulmer; Tammy Silvis and her husband Allen, Melissa Newheard and her husband Bill; Dan Winger Jr. and his wife Ashley, Joyce Young and her husband David and Bentley Winger.

Pam was especially close to her great niece, Maddision Vogan.

In addition to her husband Pam is also survived by a step-daughter Christine Hinzman & her husband Tim of Franklin., step-grandchildren: Nate Hinzman & his wife Loreita of Sharon, MA: Jon and Mandi Downing of Cranberry.

Step-greatgrandchildren: Jackson, David, Emma, Noah and Ellie.

The family would like to thank all of Pam’s many devoted friends who stood by her side during her extended illness, especially Jill Smith of Sandy Lake.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Entombment will be at the Sunset Hill Memorial Garden’s Mausoleum.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society or to Precious Paws Animal Rescue.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

