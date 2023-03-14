PennWest in National Spotlight as New York Times Asks What Happens When Colleges Shrink

CLARION. Pa. (EYT) – Lydia DePills, a reporter on the Business desk at The New York Times, tells an all too familiar story of growth in higher education that provided steady, well-paid jobs in small towns, such as Clarion, but with the declining student enrollment, the universities, as well as the communities, are facing challenges.

(Photo above by Ross Mantle for The New York Times.)

DePills also explains that as the universities reorganize and adjust to enrollment declines, they are also facing a decrease in support from state legislatures.

“Colleges Have Been a Small-Town Lifeline. What Happens as They Shrink?” by DePills in the March 13 edition of the New York Times takes a look at Clarion and other colleges in Pennsylvania facing the same dilemma.

“Evidence of a shrinking student body is everywhere in Western Pennsylvania, the borough of Clarion, population 3,880, which has taken immense pride in the graceful campus of Clarion University since the institution was founded as a seminary 156 years ago,” DePills writes.

“Since 2009, when it had 7.346 students, the university has shrunk by nearly half. With the drop in enrollment has come the loss of nearly 200 staff members, mostly through attrition. Last year, the school even lost its name, as it was merged with two of the 13 other universities in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, creating a multi-campus university called PennWest.”

DePills spoke to Tracy Becker Executive Director at Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, who told her “there aren’t as many young volunteers for community events like the annual Autumn Leaf Festival, which has been held during homecoming weekend since 1953.”

Additionally, DePills talked with several business owners who are also graduates of Clarion University, including Mayor Jennifer Fulmer Vinson.

exploreClarion.com later interviewed Vinson.

Vinson said, in her view that the state has dropped the ball in doing what they were supposed to do with the state schools which is to provide affordable education.

“They’re not funding schools the way they used to, and when I went to Clarion there was probably about maybe a maximum of 3,500 students, but it was a thriving school, we had tons of majors, we had good faculty, a lot of great programs a lot of activities on campus. We didn’t need 7,000 students to be a thriving campus, but it was affordable and we had people coming here,” Vinson said.

On her stops along I80, DePills also visited the community of Lock Haven. Similar to Clarion University, Lock Haven was consolidated with Bloomsburg University and Mansfield University into Commonwealth University.

A link to The New York Times is available below:

Similar to changes in higher education, a printed copy of the newspaper is not for sale in Clarion.

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/13/business/economy/college-towns-economy.html?action=click

