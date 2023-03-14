School Closing and Delays for Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 @ 05:03 AM
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Tuesday, March 14, 2023, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.
Updated: 6:36 a.m. on Tuesday, March 4, 2023
TWO-HOUR DELAY
Armstrong School District
Brockway Area School District
Brookville Area School District
Clarion-Limestone Area School District
DuBois Head Start, Classes 15,16,25,26
Creative Kids (11:00 start time – Childcare normal)
DuBois Area School District
DuBois Christian Schools
Freeport School District
Harmony Area School District
Jeff Tech
Lenape Tech
New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School
New Story Schools-DuBois
Punxsutawney Area School District
Redbank Valley School District
St. Marys Area School District
