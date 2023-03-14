 

AICDAC & Clarion Drug-Free Coalition Holds 2023 Clarion County Student Leadership Conference for Local High School Students

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

IMG_0219 (1) (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission and Clarion Drug-Free Coalition hosted the 2023 Clarion County Student Leadership Conference on March 1, 2023.

The conference was open to all school districts in Clarion County. Students participated in a presentation by Jordan Corcoran, of Listen Lucy (a mental health organization). Jordan candidly discussed her battles with mental illness with the goal of helping students understand each other and realize they are not alone in their struggles.

Jordan Corcoran of Listen Lucy speaks to Clarion County high school students.

Jordan Corcoran, of Listen Lucy, speaks to Clarion County high school students.

Anthony Grupido, of The Magic of Hope, presented to students about mental health and substance use awareness with a magic act incorporated into his discussions.

Anthony Grupido of The Magic of Hope speaks to Clarion County high school students.

Anthony Grupido, of The Magic of Hope, speaks to Clarion County high school students.

During the second half of the conference, attendees participated in an interactive session to meet students and advisors from other school districts. They also had the opportunity to experience the negative effects of alcohol on vision and coordination by partaking in activities while wearing impairment goggles.

IMG_0224 (1) (1)

Local human service agencies set up information tables at the Student Leadership Conference, and kids were given the opportunity to interact and learn about resources that are available in Clarion County.  While visiting the information tables, students earned tickets to win prizes that were graciously donated by local organizations.

The conference was funded by the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission through grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and Drug-Free Communities.   

CDFC-AICDAC-Logos


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
