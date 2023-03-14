SPONSORED: Brookville Equipment Corporation Launches New, Redesigned Website
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – For the first time since 2012, Brookville Equipment Corporation launched a brand new, redesigned website.
This is an exciting time for Brookville Equipment Corporation as the new website has a better scope of what the manufacturing capabilities at BROOKVILLE are. Since they are a custom solutions manufacturer, it was important to show both potential and current customers what they can accomplish.
The brand-new, modern, sleek design brings value to areas where the 2012 rendition was lacking. A lot can change in 10 years, especially in terms of the advancement of technology.
Take a look at BROOKVILLE’s new website and learn more about what BROOKVILLE has to offer!
About Brookville Equipment Corporation
Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., in the scenic foothills of the Allegheny forests. Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative powered transportation solutions for the mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation industries. BROOKVILLE contributed to the first American manufactured streetcars in the 1950s, and in 2001, has modernized, manufactured, and remanufactured PCC and heritage streetcars and trolleys for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).
Building upon the company’s 100+ years of rail-mounted vehicle manufacturing experience and nearly two decades of streetcar manufacturing, BROOKVILLE introduced the innovative Liberty Streetcar design in 2012, with the pilot order delivered to Dallas, Texas in 2015. Later in 2015, the Liberty Streetcar onboard energy storage system (OESS) was honored with the LRTA’s Global Light Rail Award for “Technical Innovation of the Year.” Additional Liberty Streetcars are currently in operation for QLINE Detroit, Oklahoma City Streetcar, and The Hop in Milwaukee. The Liberty NXT design is currently on order for Valley Metro’s Tempe Streetcar, Sound Transit’s Line T, and Portland Streetcar.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.