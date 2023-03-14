SPONSORED: Cooper Tire Spring Rebate Continues at Kerle Tire Company in Clarion!

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Cooper Tire’s Spring Rebate is continuing at Kerle Tire Company in Clarion. To see the qualifying Cooper Tires, click here!

Get up to $75.00 in rebates when you purchase a new set of four qualifying Cooper® tires purchased through April 30, 2023.

The following Cooper tires qualify for the rebate:

– Cooper Endeavor® $50.00 Rebate

– Cooper Endeavor Plus TM $50.00 Rebate

– CS5 Grand Touring TM $50.00 Rebate

– CS5 Ultra Touring TM $50.00 Rebate

– Discoverer® AT34S TM $75.00 Rebate

– Discoverer AT3LT TM $75.00 Rebate

– Discoverer AT3XLT TM $75.00 Rebate

– Discoverer Rugged Trek® $75.00 Rebate

– Discoverer STT Pro TM $75.00 Rebate

– Cooper Zeon RS3-G1 TM $75.00 Rebate

For more information, visit Kerle Tire Company’s website here, stop in at their tire shop located at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, Pa., or call 814-226-6657.

Kerle Tire Company is located at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, Pa.

Visit Kerle Tire Company’s website here to see their full line of tires or call 814-226-6657 for more information.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

