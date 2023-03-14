CLIENT REVIEW: Primary Health Network Committed to Serve the Needs of Clarion Community

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Primary Health Network in Clarion is committed to serving the needs of the Clarion community through its combination of services available.

Primary Health Network’s Community Health Center opened in July 2014 just off Interstate 80, Exit 62, in Clarion.

“As a Community Health Center, we are there to serve the needs of all the residents in that particular community,” Sara Rupp, Marketing Director at Primary Health Network, told exploreClarion.com.

The first Community Health Centers (CHCs) were established in 1965 and were primarily built in inner-city neighborhoods and rural communities.

According to the National Association of Community Health Centers, starting in Boston, Massachusetts, and Mound Bayou, Mississippi, these centers were built with the purpose of getting healthcare to those with difficulties of access and/or affordability of care.

Today, CHCs have expanded across the nation amounting to over 1,400 different centers which served 30 million people in 2021 according to a recent study by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO).

The Primary Health Network is the largest CHC in the state with almost 50 locations across Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio that staff 150 physicians, dentists, psychiatrists, physician assistants, and certified nurse practitioners, plus 400 support staff.

“At PHN (Primary Health Network), we really go above and beyond to serve the whole person,” Rupp explained. “We’ve integrated a lot of our services under one roof which is very convenient and is great for providers as far as team-based care goes.”

Clarion’s PHN Community Health Center located at 30 Pinnacle Drive hosts a variety of specialized centers of care, such as the Community Health Center, Dental Center, Behavioral Health, and Express Care.

According to Rupp, the combination of many services is a considerable benefit to a CHC.

For example, while the Clarion CHC providers specialize in family medicine, the Clarion Dental Center focuses on dentistry and dental hygiene. The Clarion Behavioral Health Center offers psychiatry in addition to behavioral health services, and the Clarion Express Care Center takes care of patients’ common non-life-threatening illnesses such as upset stomachs, sore throats, and skin rashes. The Clarion Express Care Center is positioned to serve the community conveniently on a first-come-first-served basis.

Additionally, Telehealth Services are available when appropriate for the patient.

What Differentiates a Primary Health Network CHC from Private Practices

When asked what differentiates a Primary Health Network CHC from other private practices, Rupp said PHN’s personal touch and patient-enabling programs, such as free transportation services to and from appointments, community health worker program, sliding fee discount program, and collaborative care “set us apart from other standard providers in the area.”

Affordability is one of the biggest factors when choosing a provider for medical care.

For those individuals who have little to no insurance, PHN offers a sliding fee discount to patients who federally qualify based on Federal Poverty Guidelines that factor in elements such as family size and income, allowing patients to pay as little as zero dollars for services.

“Although our brand is very standardized across each health center, services are very much based on the needs assessment in that community.

“When you see one community health center, you’ve seen one community health center,” Rupp emphasized.

Rupp added that working with emergency departments in educating the community helps save taxpayers money by limiting unnecessary emergency room visits.

“A lot of times you see patients go to the ER for things like sinus infections and ear infections, and a lot of the time, these people have no insurance.”

In addition to health-related care, Primary Health Network looks to give back to the community through charitable foundations that provide healthcare scholarships to students who are pursuing a career in the healthcare field, as well as reading and literacy programs.

PHN seeks accreditation through The Joint Commission which is an enterprise that is “dedicated to improving the quality of the nation’s healthcare through voluntary accreditation.” PHN has been accredited nine times by this independent auditing organization since 1997.

“We serve everyone. I hate the stigma that comes along with CHCs that, ‘it’s just a free clinic’. It’s so much more than that,” Rupp added. “We are really there for everyone, and we’ve seen such a diverse and wide array of people from all walks of life sitting in one waiting room.”

For more information about the Clarion site, visit their website at https://www.primary-health.net/county/clarion/.

Or, read about PHN’s story here.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.