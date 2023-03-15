Local Mother & Son Duo to Participate in Sixth Annual 260+ Mile Run For Down Syndrome

WASHINGTON, D.C. (EYT) – A local mother and son duo will be participating in the Sixth Annual 260+ Mile Run For Down Syndrome.

The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) has announced Prince Brooks and Tanya Brooks of Clarion as runners for the 2023 Run for 3.21. This multi-day relay, which covers 260+ miles from New York City to Washington, D.C., was started in 2018 and is held annually to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on March 21.

The event helps to raise funds, awareness, and acceptance for the Down syndrome community.

The three-day journey will take place from Friday, March 17, to Sunday, March 19, two days prior to World Down Syndrome Day.

The team of 29 runners, who span from as far as California, will spend more than 50 hours, day and night, completing the course, which winds its way through the Northeast countryside, and the hearts of New York City, Newark, Princeton, Philadelphia, Wilmington, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. Virtual spectators can cheer on the runners by following NDSS on Facebook or Instagram and through the event app, Open Tracking.

Tanya Brooks, who has run the event before, is looking forward to taking on this challenge with her son this time around.

“After the first time I ran, I said if I ever did this again I wanted Prince to run it with me,” Tanya told exploreClarion.com.

(Photo: left to right, Tanya, Ezra, and Prince Brooks shown here after a successful hike atop Stone Mountain in Georgia.)

Prince Brooks, who will be running the event for the first time is anticipating “a new adventure to go on with new people for a good cause.”

Although the elements of the weather and non-stop leg running will be a great challenge for the team, Tanya said that “keeping in mind why we’re doing this will push everyone to the finish.”

Ezra Brooks, Tanya’s 21-year-old son and owner of E-Z Dogs, will “definitely” be tuning in to the social media livestreams and GPS tracking to watch his mom and older brother undertake this expedition.

Photo: Ezra serving hot dogs at his hot dog stand business, E-Z Dogs, in Clarion, Pa, last summer. Photo by Prince Brooks.

Through this event, each runner has pledged to raise $3,500.00 for NDSS.

To help Prince and Tanya reach their goals, click here.

Other than fundraising, the Brooks look to encourage others to “not judge those with Trisomy 21 based on their diagnosis, but as who they are as individuals.”

To make this event even more unique, Quinn Crispell, a freshman at Misericordia University in Dallas, Pennsylvania, and an active member of the cross-country team will take part in the 2.5-day event.

Quinn will be the first individual with Down syndrome to join the team since 2018.

“The Run for 3.21 is a highlight for our community every year,” says Kandi Pickard, President and CEO of NDSS. “However, this year is even more special. We are thrilled to be collaborating with NDSC and GiGi’s and to have Quinn joining the team. World Down Syndrome Day is all about raising awareness, and having Quinn involved helps this event be a model for the kind of inclusion we want for individuals with Down syndrome in all aspects of life.”

NDSS, GiGi’s Playhouse, and NDSC thank the following members of the 2023 Run for 3.21 team: Nathanael Achor, Noah Achor, Misty Adams, Zachary Blau, Bret Bowerman, Prince Brooks, Tanya Brooks, Kristen Buff, Quinn Crispell, Jaime Durant, Elaine Estes, Jaime Ferrucio, Kara Greer, Abbie Hoyle, Caitlin Jones, Robert Jones, Jordan Kough, Johanna Kulp, Jessica Kuss, Amanda MacIsaac, Jenny Mallick, Virginia (Gina) Mannion, Kelly Quinn, Kandi Pickard, Michelle Ray, Matthew Simone, Nicole Smith, Steve Tulo, and Nicole White.

Generous sponsors of the 2023 Run for 3.21 include Adventure Enablers, Bryn Mawr Running Company, Foxelli, goodr, LA Fitness – Bear, DE, Noxgear, Running Warehouse, Squirrel’s Nut Butter, Wegman’s, VIDA Fitness- Gallery Place, Zarephath Church, and ZBest Worldwide.

Individuals or organizations wishing to support Team NDSS can do so online: https://give.ndss.org/2023Runfor321.

ABOUT NDSS:

The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) is the leading human rights organization for all individuals with Down syndrome. NDSS envisions a world in which all people with Down syndrome have the opportunity to enhance their quality of life, realize their life aspirations, and become valued members of welcoming communities.

Founded in 1979, NDSS supports and advocates for the Down syndrome community by focusing on three key areas of programming: Resources & Support, Policy & Advocacy, and Community Engagement.

Within these focus areas, NDSS engages in various activities, events, and programs on topics that are critical to the community such as federal and state advocacy and public policy, health and wellness, education, and employment.

NDSS creates resources to support individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and caregivers across the lifespan and hosts awareness and engagement events throughout the country including the National Buddy Walk® Program, the Times Square Video presentation and New York City Buddy Walk®, Racing for 3.21 on World Down Syndrome Day, Run for 3.21, DC Golf Outing, the annual NDSS Gala & Auction, and various other events.

Visit www.ndss.org for more information about NDSS.

