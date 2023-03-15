S & W Autobody: New Owners – Same Faces

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Many of you have been hearing rumors that Dana and Amy Wolbert are selling S&W Autobdy…Well, it is true!

But, they are staying on to help the new owners adjust and continue the great service to all of their customers.

“The value of our business is created through the support of our customers, and we sincerely hope that you will continue to think of S&W when you need service or body work,” Dana and Amy told exploreClarion.com.

The new owners–Lucinda residents Jared and Jess Reisinger–recognize and want to continue the relationship that S&W currently has with their customers.

Jared (pictured below) has worked for S&W since he was 14 years old. He knows how S&W does business and wants to continue the same.

All of S&W Autobody employees are staying on to support Jared and Jess and will continue to work diligently to keep S&W successful.

There will not be any major changes–even the name will remain as S&W Autobody.

Jared told exploreClarion.com, “You will continue to see the same familiar faces and hear the same voices as you have in the past!”

Amy added, “Dana and I are just stepping back, but we will still be here every day.

“Many of you already know Jared and Jess and know that they will continue to give their customers the same great service.”

S&W’s motto will also remain the same: “Where strangers are treated like friends and friends like family!”

