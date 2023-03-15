 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the evening.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night – Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday – Rain. High near 51. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night – A chance of rain showers before 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


