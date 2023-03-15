Arrest Made in Theft of Over $50K in Funds From Music Boosters Club

EAST WHEATFIELD TWP., Pa. – Troopers arrested a New Florence woman on Tuesday, March 14, accused of stealing in excess of $50,000.00 from the United Music Boosters Club.

According to Indiana-based State Police, 55-year-old Lara Lee Brown, of New Florence, was charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, and receiving stolen property.

Brown was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Robert S. Bell, Sr., and was remanded to the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $100,000.00 monetary bail.

On December 21, 2022, Troop A, Indiana received a report of the theft of funds from the United Music Boosters Club bank account. In gathering information, troopers learned that Brown had served as treasurer of the United Music Boosters Club from approximately July 2019 to December 28, 2022.

Through investigation, Brown was determined to have written checks to herself, made ATM withdrawals, and purchased items from various businesses, none of which were documented or had a purpose to serve the United Music Boosters Club or students of United School District.

It was also learned that Brown had changed the United Music Boosters Club address for statements and correspondence to her home address.

Upon reviewing financial records and surveillance video, troopers determined that Brown stole in excess of $50,000.00 from the United Music Boosters Club from August 20, 2019, to December 21, 2022.

A total of 134 students were reported to have fundraised and deposited money into the United Music Boosters Club account over the course of several years as savings for a student trip planned for March 2023.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 22 at 11:00 a.m.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.