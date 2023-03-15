Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Milky Way Pudgy Pie

Try this campfire recipe on the next warm evening!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon butter, softened

2 slices white bread



1 tablespoon graham cracker crumbs1 fun-size Milky Way candy bar, chopped2 tablespoons miniature marshmallows

Directions

-Spread butter over bread slices. Place 1 slice in a sandwich iron, buttered side down. Top with cracker crumbs, chopped candy, marshmallows, and remaining bread slice, buttered side up. Close iron.

-Cook over a hot campfire until golden brown and marshmallows are melted, 3-6 minutes, turning occasionally.

