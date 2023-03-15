Clarion Free Library: Inspiring Minds & Enriching Lives With the Help of Renovations, Upgrades, and New Programs

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Free Library is more than a place to find a good book, and if you haven’t visited for a while, now is a great time to stop by and see all they have to offer.

Located at 644 Main Street in Clarion, the library recently adopted the tagline “Inspiring Minds, Enriching Lives” to reflect the many services the library has to offer the community.

Last year, the bathrooms on the lower level of the library were fully renovated, and the lower level entrance was reconstructed for better accessibility. The computer lab received some recent upgrades with eight new computers for patrons to utilize. These projects have been completed thanks, in part, to a Keystone Fund grant, the support of the Clarion Borough, and the ongoing fundraising efforts of the Friends of the Clarion Free Library.

There are many new events and programs happening at the library thanks to the new Youth Services Librarian, Rose Slike. Ms. Rose has started an Open Mic Night and Creative Sips events for teens, as well as family game nights once per month. This is in addition to continued weekly storytimes on Fridays at 10:00 a.m.

The Clarion Free Library also features the Book Cellar–the used books and more store. Located in the lower level, the Book Cellar has grown in leaps and bounds in the last year thanks to the volunteers of the Friends of the Clarion Free Library. A range of books are available, including children’s, non-fiction, mystery, classics, romance, and more. Purchases at the Book Cellar are by donation and all proceeds benefit the library.

If you would like to support the Clarion Free Library, an easy way is to participate in the upcoming Book Drive. The library is seeking gently used books for the Book Cellar and is hosting the Book Drive on Saturday, March 25, at the Clarion Free Library from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the lower level meeting room.

Volunteers will be available to help carry books.

The library cannot accept textbooks, encyclopedias, Reader’s Digest condensed books, magazines, or damaged books, but most other gently used books can be accepted.

For more information, follow the Friends of the Clarion Free Library on Facebook and Instagram, or email at [email protected].

