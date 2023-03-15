Clarion Women’s Swimming & Diving: Castellanos, Calhoun Sweep CSCAA Women’s Diving Awards

CLARION, Pa. – The College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced its NCAA Division II award winners with the Clarion swimming & diving team earning some serious hardware at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

(Pictured above: Heath Calhoun, left, and Luna Castellanos, right.)

Freshman diver Luna Castellanos was honored on Monday night as the CSCAA Division II Women’s Diver of the Year, after the first-year athlete took the NCAA Division II Championships by storm.

Castellanos won the national championships in both the Women’s 1-Meter and Women’s 3-Meter dives, making her the first Golden Eagle to win an individual championship since Christina Sather won the 3-Meter championship in 2019. Sather was also the last Golden Eagle diver to earn Women’s Diver of the Year honors, in that same season.

Castellanos is now part of an elite club in one of collegiate diving’s most storied programs. She is one of eight different Clarion women’s divers to win both championships in the same season, and the first since Kristin Day turned the trick in 2014.

Meanwhile, diving coach Heath Calhoun was named the CSCAA Division II Women’s Diving Coach of the Year, in a season where he mentored the Golden Eagle women to five total All-American finishes.

In addition to Castellanos’ two national championships, Anna Vogt and Alexa Gonczi combined for three Second Team All-America honors out of four attempts. Vogt finished her collegiate career with two Second Team All-America finishes in 2023, giving her three total for her career, while Gonczi recorded the second such finish of her career this year.

The award is the first Coach of the Year award for Calhoun, who took over coaching the Clarion divers before the 2021-22 season.

