Featured Local Job: Judicial Administrative Assistant

The Clarion County Magisterial District Judge Department is looking to hire a full time Judicial Administrative Assistant.

POSITION: Judicial Administrative Assistant Full-Time, 35 hours per week

DEPARTMENT: Magisterial District Judge

PAY GRADE: $14.00/hour starting

NUMBER OF POSITIONS AVAILABLE: One (1)

POSTING DATE: Monday, March 13, 2023

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, March 27, 2023, at 4:00 PM

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php ———————————————————————————————————————

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To maintain and coordinate all phases of the clerical/secretarial and bookkeeping duties of the Magisterial District Judge’s Office.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB:

1. Prepares or processes a variety of legal forms and documents including criminal/civil complaints, warrants, subpoenas, bonds, commitments, notices, etc.

2. Files and dockets citations, complaints, and dispositions in each case.

3. Processes certified mailings of criminal/civil complaints, courts orders, etc.; assists with daily incoming and outgoing mail.

4. Interviews and screens callers; answers routine telephone inquiries or directs callers to appropriate individual.

5. Schedules appointments and maintains monthly calendar.

6. Collects fines and costs due and makes appropriate recording, posting and record keeping for same. Writes checks and makes bank deposits as required.

7. Enters data in computer; types various forms, reports and correspondence.

8. Schedules summary trials, continuances, and other hearings as necessary and closes cases when cleared.

9. Interacts with other County offices as necessary.

10. Directs visitors to courtroom or other County offices.

OTHER DUTIES OF JOB:

1. Attends meetings, seminars, hearings, in-services as required.

2. Assists at all 4 Clarion County District Court Offices as required.

3. Performs other job-related duties as required.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Formal supervision is provided by the Magisterial District Judge.

SUPERVISION GIVEN: None

WORKING CONDITIONS:

1. Works indoors in adequate workspace, lighting, and temperatures, but with fluctuations in ventilation.

2. Works with average indoor exposure to noise and stress, but subject to frequent disruptions.

3. Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt.

4. Periodically encounters irate/angry customers or experiences disruptive behaviors.

PHYSICAL/MENTAL CONDITIONS:

1. Must possess ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions.

2. Must be able to sit, stand and walk intermittently throughout the workday, with occasional stooping, bending, twisting, reaching, pushing, and pulling necessary to carry out work duties.

3. Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; feet/legs; torso necessary to carry out duties of job.

4. Sedentary work with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of forty pounds.

5. Must demonstrate emotional stability.

6. Must be able to move frequently throughout the workday.

7. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work.

QUALIFICATIONS:

A. EDUCATION/TRAINING

High School diploma or equivalency, plus some business/clerical and computer training.

B. WORK EXPERIENCE

One to two years’ experience in an office environment, county government or court system; OR any acceptable combination of equivalent training and/or experience.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

1. Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner to carry out essential work duties.

2. Must possess acceptable communication and interpersonal skills.

3. Must possess ability to function independently, have flexibility and the ability to work effectively with clients, co-workers, and others.

4. Must possess ability to maintain confidentiality regarding client information and

records.

5. Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers.

6. Must possess some knowledge of legal terminology and the operation and procedures of the civil and criminal court systems.

7. Must possess ability to prepare and maintain files and reports.

8. Must possess knowledge and ability to perform general office practices and procedures, including basic math skills, and general bookkeeping, and scheduling appointments.

9. Must possess good organizational skills and ability to handle a variety of duties accurately and efficiently.

10. Must possess knowledge and ability to docket and file legal actions appropriately.

11. Must be willing and able to occasionally accept reassignment to other Magisterial District Judge offices.

************************************************************************************************

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are available:

• Online by visiting: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

• In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

• By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814- 226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, March 27, 2023, at 4:00 PM.

WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.



