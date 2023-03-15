 

Featured Local Job: Truck Driver

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 @ 02:03 PM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Francis J. Palo, Inc., a Clarion based construction company, is accepting applications/resumes for a full time Truck Driver.

This position will require a Class A CDL and be responsible for hauling heavy equipment and materials on lowboy trailers, flat trailers, and straight trucks.

This position is dayshift Monday – Friday with a competitive compensation and benefits package.

Applicants can fill out an application at 309 South 4th Ave, Clarion, PA 16214.

E-mail resumes to [email protected] or mail to:

P.O. Box 368
Clarion, PA 16214

Francis J. Palo, Inc is an equal opportunity employer.


