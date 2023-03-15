 

Forest Service Accepting Public Comments on Porcupine Run Project

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Allegheny-National-ForestBRADFORD, Pa. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced that Allegheny National Forest’s Bradford Ranger District is initiating an environmental analysis of the 20,252-acre Porcupine Run Project, located in Cherry Grove, Limestone, and Watson Townships, Warren County, Pennsylvania and Hickory, Howe, and Kingsley Townships, Forest County, Pennsylvania.

Within the project area, proposed actions include improvements to forest health through tree harvesting and reforestation; oak restoration; prescribed fire; treatment of non-native invasive plants; wildlife habitat improvements; and aquatic habitat and stream improvements. Transportation actions in the project include adding roads to the Forest Service transportation system, road construction, road management changes, and improvements to existing roads.

Details and maps of the proposal are posted at Porcupine Run Project.

Please respond with site-specific comments about the proposed activities along with supporting information and rationale to help identify issues that need to be addressed by April 14.

How to comment:

Online: Go to Porcupine Run Project. Click on “Comment/Object on Project,” located under “Get Connected”. If uploading attachments, please use file formats compatible with Microsoft Office or Adobe Acrobat.

Written: Send to Porcupine Run Project, District Ranger Rich Hatfield, Bradford Ranger District, 29 Forest Service Drive, Bradford, PA 16701

Your comments are important to help guide management on these public lands. The Forest Service carefully reviews every comment received on proposed activities. Comments may be used to modify or develop alternatives to the proposed action.

For more information about this project, please contact the project lead Wendy Andersen at 814-363-6012 or [email protected]


