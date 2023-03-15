Jane Olson Martz, 97, of Corsica, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Monday, March 13, 2023, while a resident at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville, PA.

She was born on June 15, 1925, to the late William W. and Lilly (Lucas) Olson in Clove Tonwnship, PA.

Jane graduated from Clarion – Limestone High School in 1943 and because of World War II, her class was the only one to never receive a yearbook.

She was one of the last four members of her graduating class.

After graduation she worked at the Sylvania Plant in Brookville.

She was also a US Army Air Force observer, who watched for enemy planes from atop Pisgah Church Hill in Corsica.

She learned life experiences as a member of the Corsica Houligan Gang.

Jane married the love of her life, Fred L. Martz on June 16, 1945, in Corsica; Fred preceded her in passing on March 11, 1999.

She was a lifelong member of the Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica.

In her younger years, she was a very active member.

She was also a member of the Richard C. Kirby Unit 249 American Legion Auxiliary.

Jane was a Clarion County Republican Committee woman for many years.

Growing up on a farm, Jane had always been very fond of animals.

Many dogs have been a part of her life.

The last being her beloved yellow lab, Barnabas.

She loved taking her dogs for long walks through the fields and woods.

Jane used her decorating talents inside and outside her home.

She decorated for all the holidays and people slowed down when driving by to admire.

While in her eighties, she still climbed on the porch roof to decorate or remove ice.

She could also be seen mowing her lawn until she was almost ninety.

Her talents included being an expert seamstress, having made one of her daughter’s wedding dress.

She also loved knitting and quilting.

Everyone loved her famous sugar cookies and donuts.

Her family always requested that she make deviled eggs and coleslaw for all the picnics.

She was a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.

Jane was also an avid reader and enjoyed watching Westerns.

Jane will be dearly missed by her family and community.

Jane is survived by two children; Patricia (Tom) Lewis; Debra (Bill) Larson; five grandchildren; Tom (Jenn) Lewis; Fred (Kristine) Lewis; Kelly (Shawn) Klepfer; Steve Larson; Joe Larson; and five great grandchildren; Sawyer (Ashley) Klepfer; Kacy (Logan) Watkins; Baleigh Klepfer; Colton Lewis; and Samantha Lewis.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 3pm to 7pm at Chateau d’Argy, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the Pisgah Presbyterian Church, 36 Church Street, Corsica, PA 15829, beginning at 1:30pm and officiated by Pastor Jim Dietrich.

Interment will take place at Pisgah Cemetery, Corsica, Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Pisgah Presbyterian Church or to the Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, 201 Main Street, Corsica, PA 15829.

Services have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

