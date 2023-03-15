Jill Beck ‘Born Neutral’ Superior Court Candidate Visits Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Jill Beck, a candidate for Pennsylvania Superior Court, arrived in Clarion County on Monday evening for a trivia night that she and Braxton White hosted.

(Pictured above: Superior Court Candidate Jill Beck visited Clarion County with her husband Patrick and children Gavin and Rachel.)

Talking a bit with Attorney Beck before the event, it was clear that there was nothing trivial about her.

The Pennsylvania Bar Association (PBA) released their ratings of 2023 judicial candidates and ranked Jill Beck “Highly Recommended” for Superior Court. Candidates are thoroughly evaluated and ranked based on the quality of their legal writing, reference checks, and multiple interviews with a PBA investigative panel of lawyers.

Like any statewide primary election campaign, quite a bit of travel is required and Clarion County is her 57th Pennsylvania county in approximately three months, and she intends to visit all 67 by the primary.

“It’s important to have everyone feel a part of the campaign and for me to speak to as many people as possible across Pennsylvania because every county and every voter counts,” Beck said.

She is no stranger to campaigning and ran for the position in 2021 and won almost 40 percent of the vote in 2021 in a hotly contested three-way primary and won 54 in counties, including Clarion. It still wasn’t enough.

After graduating at the top of her class from the Duquesne University School of Law, Beck pursued an admirable legal career and feels she could offer Superior Court a lot.

“I love advocacy,” said Beck. “I love being a lawyer. I have been so fortunate to have wonderful clients and terrific colleagues and a very busy and fulfilling career. I love that the Superior Court is so much of a puzzle, putting a lot of facts to the law and just figuring out what the correct result is and the legally supportable result and ensuring that justice is served and that justice is given in an equal and fair manner.

“I’ve found myself to be a born neutral. I really want to get to the right answer.”

Her visit to Clarion County turned out to be a family trip from Squirrel Hill, with her husband Patrick and children Gavin (11) and Rachel (9). Although the children don’t usually travel with her, she appreciates their support.

“Any career takes a parent away from their children in some sense. I have a phenomenal partner in my husband Patrick. He is a terrific parent and just a great supporter of me. We make it work and my children are excited about the campaign and the prospect of me becoming a judge. They know this is my dream, and I think it’s good for them to see me pursue my dreams.”

Where did you start your career?

“I started my legal career representing abused and neglected children in Allegheny County and spent about four years doing that work. I tried approximately 1,200 to 1,500 cases while I was there.

“It was in that job that I first started to practice in the Superior Court, filing appeals, defending appeals, and orally arguing before that court. There are a lot of appellate issues, and I would say family and juvenile cases are probably the second highest number of cases that the Superior Court hears.”

What type of cases does Superior Court hear?

“Superior Court hears appeals from civil, family, juvenile, and orphans court cases. All of these cases involve individual rights. I sort of jokingly call it the People’s Court, and it’s dealing with somebody’s right to be free from incarceration, their right to parent, their children, their right to their health, their wealth, their safety, their home, their property, their business, and their inheritance.

“These are really important issues that address everyday people in Pennsylvania. And you know, one of the things that I tell people as I’m explaining what the Superior Court does is that you need to be aware that even if you’re not the litigants involved in the case.”

The Superior Court is an error-correcting court. The Supreme Court is a policy-making court. So it is only having a very narrow jurisdiction including issues of first impression issues of Pennsylvania and federal constitutional importance.

Why are you interested in Superior Court?

“My interest is twofold. First, I love advocacy. I love being a lawyer. I have been so fortunate to have wonderful clients and terrific colleagues and a very busy and fulfilling career.

“I want this job to do the work. It is an extremely busy court. In fact, it’s the busiest intermediate appellate court in the country, decides almost 5,000 decisions a year.

“This court is really important. It’s deciding important individual rights issues. And, I have seen our appellate benches do a phenomenal job. I would put our superior court bench up against just about any bench in the country.”

