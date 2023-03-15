Joan O. Mills, formerly Joan Minnie Olson, 89, of Leeper, PA, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in the comfort of her home.

She was born on September 10, 1933, to the late Leslie Ramond and Lucile Alvera (Dottson) Olson in Waterloo, IA.

Joan graduated “Queen of College” from Blackburn College in Carlinville, IL, in 1953.

That same weekend, she married Michael T. Mills on May 31, 1953.

Mike and Jo started Pine Crest Campground, Cabins, and Stables, with their three boys, in Cook Forest, PA in 1965.

Even after the passing of her husband, Mike, and two sons, Luke and Shawn, Joan continued to operate Pine Crest with her son, Mark, and other family members, where everyone knew and loved her as ‘Grandma Jo’.

She was so proud of what they had built together, but her greatest love was spending time with her family and watching her beloved great-grandchildren grow up.

Joan was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Tionesta, PA and Everglades City Church in Everglades City, FL.

Joan is survived by one son: Mark Anthony Mills of Cooksburg, PA; seven grandchildren: Keegan Mills of Pittsburgh, PA, Mariah (Danté) Magagnotti of Clemson, NC, Jeremy (Amber) Mills of Summerville, PA, Hanna Mills of Clarion, PA, Cheyanne (Shawn) Sheffer of Leeper, PA, Jonah (Natalie) Mills of Redding, CA, and Ryan Mills of Brookville, PA; fifteen great-grandchildren: Lily 17, Aniya 15, Elliegh 12, Gavin 12, Isaiah 11, Dominik 11, Riley 10, Coral 9, Rhys 8, Jaxon 6, Rylee 5, Milo 4, Georgia 3, Esmeé 1, and Juniper 1; and two sisters: Faith (Fred) Shreck of West Melbourne, FL and Sondra (Ronald) Zinke of Port Orange, FL.

In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in passing by her husband: Michael T. Mills; her two sons: Luke Eric Mills and Shawn Kevin Mills; her two sisters: Patricia Jean Balmes and Linda Catherine Holmberg; and her brother: James Leslie Olson.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 12pm to 4pm, at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will be held immediately following the viewing, also at the funeral home, beginning at 4pm.

Interment will take place at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

As Mike and Jo were house parents to twelve young boys for a number of years at Beech Brook Children’s Home in Cleveland, OH, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Beech Brook Children’s Home by visiting https://www.beechbrook.org/support-us/donate.

Online condolences and other information may be found by https://www.dargyfh.com/.

