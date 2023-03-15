Julius Turteltaub, 88, of Knox, passed away at the Clarion Hospital on March 9, 2023.

Born July 26, 1934, Julius was the son of the late Joseph and Lucille Turteltaub.

Julius served in the US Airforce from 1953 until his retirement in 1973.

After retiring from the service he worked for C & K Coal for several years.

On August 30, 1967, Julius married Susanne Nagle.

Julius enjoyed golfing and watching old movies and football.

Julius is survived by his two sons Julian Turteltaub and his wife Kayla and Fleet Turteltaub both of Knox; and his grandchildren Dalton Turteltaub and his wife Heather of Ellwood City, Riley Turteltaub of Knox and Austin Brown of Petrolia.

Julius was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

At this time there are no services planned for Julius.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

