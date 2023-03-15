Larry Charles Smith, Sr., 87, of Oak Ridge, died suddenly on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at his residence.

Born on January 20, 1936, in Rimersburg, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Lottie D. (Yarger) Smith.

Larry was married on August 2, 1958, to Ruth Ann “Rooney” (Edwards) Smith and she preceded him in death on April 7, 2005.

Larry served his country with the US Army during the Korean War from August 16, 1954, to August 15, 1957, and then went in the reserves serving till August 15, 1962.

He worked as an electrical foreman for Sharon Steel.

He was a member of the Walter W. Craig Post # 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion.

He also was a member of the VFW in New Bethlehem and served as president for 26 years and was instrumental in getting the new building built after the flood in 1996.

He is survived by five children, Larry C. Smith, Jr. and his wife, Lori, of Oak Ridge, Laurie Sneeringer, Kerri Smith and his wife, Lori, and Julie Toth and her husband, Mark, all of New Bethlehem, and Sharon Truitt and her husband, Greg, of Oak Ridge, twelve grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren plus one on the way.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Dolores Rupp.

At Larry’s request, there will be no services.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.