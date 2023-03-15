Lindsey Lee Joyce Brocious, 34, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Clermont, Florida.

Born December 3, 1988 in Warren, Ohio, she was the daughter of Timothy Brocious and Tracy Smith Kells.

Lindsey was a 2007 graduate from Redbank Valley High School.

She was a loving caregiver to her father.

Lindsey was a bright star that lit up a room and could make anyone she met feel as though they had known her forever.

She was the type of person who left people feeling just a little bit better than when she had found them.

She loved to laugh, had a warm soul and a radiant smile.

She was a devoted friend and cared deeply for those she loved.

In addition to her parents, Lindsey is survived by her sister, Taylor Don Kells; her brother, Dane David Kells; maternal grandmother, Donna Smith; paternal grandmother, Nancy Brocious; numerous family members; and too many friends to count.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Harry “Arch” Smith; paternal grandfather, Gerald Brocious; her stepfather, David Kells; a cousin, Kye Darl Gene Kennemuth; and an uncle, Tim Magness.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Hawthorn Fire Hall, with the Rev. Dottie Kunselman officiating.

The family would like to mention that if you or someone you love is struggling with drug/alcohol addiction, there is help available.

Contact SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.