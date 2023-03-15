Local Woman Accused of Bringing Meth into the Clarion County Jail Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman accused of bringing methamphetamine into the Clarion County Jail waived her hearing on Tuesday.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Heather L. Bowen, of Clarion, waived the following charges during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, March 14, in front of Magisterial District Judge Schill:

– Contraband/Controlled Substance, Felony 2

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

The case was transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

She remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) and the Clarion County Chief Detective were contacted on February 18 by Deputy Warden David Sprankle, of the Clarion County Jail, who reported that a new inmate, Heather Bowen, was in possession of a possible controlled substance while being booked into the Clarion County Jail, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities were provided with the incident report involving Heather Bowen and an evidence bag of a small ziplock baggie containing a crystal rock and some crystal-like particles, the complaint states.

The substance appeared to be crystal methamphetamine and was seized as evidence, the complaint indicates.

On February 23, the substance tested positive for methamphetamine, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, the complaint notes.

Police reviewed the incident report provided by the Clarion County Jail.

A corrections officer was searching the belongings of inmate Bowen, and a small plastic baggie with a substance inside was discovered. The item was found inside a black bag with blood sugar-checking items. The item was inside a pocket on the outside of the bag. Bowen stated she didn’t know what the substance is or why it is in her bag, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, when a new inmate is brought into the Clarion County Jail booking area, there is a sign posted in the hallway just prior to entering the booking area which covers bringing controlled substances into a correctional facility.

On February 24, police interviewed an officer with the Clarion County Adult Probation Office, who stated that Bowen was taken into custody at the McDonalds in Clarion for a probation violation on February 17. He further stated that Bowen was transported to the Clarion County Jail, and Bowen was “in possession of a bag that contained contents” at the time of the arrest. The bag was transported with Bowen to the Clarion County Jail, the complaint notes.

The officer stated he asked Bowen several times if there was anything illegal inside the bag, and she replied “no,” the complaint states.

Bowen was taken into the booking area of the jail, and the corrections officer asked her the same thing and she replied “no,” the complaint indicates.

Bowen was arraigned at 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, in front of Judge Schill.

