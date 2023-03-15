North Clarion High School Robotics Team Wins State Title and Invitation to World Championship

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion High School’s robotics team took home top honors at the VEX Robotics Western Pennsylvania State Championship held on March 10 at PennWest-Clarion University.

The team not only won the competition, but they also earned the excellence award, which is the highest honor given out at a VEX Robotics Competition. As a result, they were invited to compete at the VEX Robotics World Championship.

The winning team from North Clarion High School consists of five members: Andrew Castner, Nicole Fair, Owen Shaffer, Patrick Young, and Kaleb Wolbert.

A second team from North Clarion High School, composed of freshmen Julian Bellotti, Logan Bish, Luke Dinger, Jack Pappas, Jackson Nicewonger, and Tyler Swaim, also earned an invitation to the VEX Robotics World Championship.

In the VEX IQ competition, North Clarion Elementary School sent two teams to the Western Pennsylvania State Finals: Team DaBoyz and Team OverDrive.

Although new to the VEX IQ competitions, Team OverDrive earned First Place in the Western Pennsylvania State Championship, earning an invitation to the VEX IQ World Championship. Team DaBoyz also competed extremely well, receiving the highest overall score in the Skills Competition and earning an invitation to the World Competition, as well.

Team OverDrive consists of Ariona Brady, Jacob Cyphert, Kinsley Freeman, and Robert Moats. They are currently sitting in Fifth Place in the entire state of Pennsylvania and First Place in Western Pennsylvania.

Team DaBoys consists of Ashton Bogel, Dominic Carulli, Ethan Hastings, Shawn Mahle, and Dawson Rhoads. They are currently sitting in Seventh Place in the entire state of Pennsylvania and Second Place in Western Pennsylvania.

The VEX Robotics World Championship is set to take place in Dallas, Texas, with more than 2,900 teams from around the world competing for the title this year. With over 29,000 students representing over 40 countries, the competition is expected to be fierce.

Teams have been vying for a spot in the World Championship by participating in various competitions held across the globe. The event promises to showcase the best and brightest minds in robotics, as well as cutting-edge technology and innovation.

About the VEX Robotics Competition

More than 11,500 teams from 40 countries are participating in the VEX Robotics Competition, where students in grades 6 through 12 compete in local, regional, national, and world tournaments.

The VEX Robotics Competition Spin Up takes place on a 12’x12′ square field, where two alliances composed of two teams each play against each other. The game involves scoring discs in high goals worth five points each, owning rollers for ten points each, and covering tiles for three bonus points each. During the last 10 seconds of the match, there are no horizontal expansion limits.

The competition fosters STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) skills and soft skills like communication and collaboration, with 95% of participants reporting increased interest in pursuing STEM-related careers.

Tournaments are held year-round, culminating in the VEX Robotics World Championship each April.

About the VEX IQ Competition

In the VEX IQ Competition, students in grades 4 through 8 from over 45 countries participate in local, regional, national, and world tournaments.

The competition involves teamwork challenges, where two teams work together to maximize their score, and a robot skills challenge, where one robot plays alone against the clock.

Additionally, students participate in a STEM research project using the scientific method to solve a challenge.

The game played in the VEX IQ Competition is called Slapshot, which is played on a rectangular field with two robots competing in teamwork matches to score points using 2.5-inch diameter discs. The competition also includes driving skills matches, which are entirely driver-controlled, and programming skills matches, which are autonomous with limited human interaction.

The goal of the game is to score as many points as possible with an alliance partner by scoring discs in goal zones, removing discs, and touching contact zones at the end of the match.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.