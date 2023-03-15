Patricia M. Bobbert of West Monterey (Parker), Pa. passed away Saturday evening (3-11-23) at her residence, surrounded by her very loving family.

A registered nurse by vocation, she was well-known in the Clarion area for her skills in the medical field.

Surviving are husband Richard “Dick”, daughter Patti “Sis” (Rich) Morris, sons Richard, Jr. (Lynette) and Steve (Jenn), and sister Pam Steppe; ten grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by two brothers.

All arrangements are private per Patricia’s request.

Buzard Funeral Home of Parker is caring for the family at this time.

Leave an online tribute to the family at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.

