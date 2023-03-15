Proclamation Honors 4-H Week Throughout Clarion County and Pennsylvania

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners on Tuesday morning proclaimed the week of March 12-18 as Pennsylvania 4-H Week.

(Pictured above: A proclamation presentation included Commissioner Ed Heasley; Paige Klinger, Program Assistant Penn State Extension 4-H; Ava Burke, A-C Valley student, State Council 4-H; Commissioner Ted Tharan; Patty Anderson, Penn State Extension 4-H; and Commissioner Wayne Brosius.)

“4-H is America’s largest youth development organization, supporting nearly six million youth across the country,” Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley wrote in the proclamation.

Other impressive facts about 4-H in the proclamation included the following:

4-H has helped 200 youth in Clarion County to become confident, independent, resilient, and compassionate leaders as they learn by doing;

4-H in Pennsylvania is delivered by Penn State Extension in rural areas, small towns, and cities in all 67 counties of the Commonwealth to more than 77,000 youth ages 5-18;

4-H youth in Pennsylvania are served by a network of staff members and more than 6,000 adult volunteers who engage and mentor youth in learning activities and hands-on projects in topics such as animal science, civic engagement, STEM, and health and wellness;

Pennsylvania 4-H Week showcases the incredible ways that 4-H inspires kids to achieve and highlights the remarkable 4-H youth in Clarion County who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them; and

4-H’s network provides youth with opportunities for leadership development, career exploration, problem-solving, friendships, community involvement, passion, and purpose.

The proclamation was received by local representatives attending the meeting.

Commissioners also presented Proclamations for five recipients at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the annual awards dinner held on Saturday.

Proclamations Includes:

2022 Business of the Year: Economic Development Division – Fallers Furniture & Mattress

2022 Business of the Year: Community Service Division – Tri-County Animal Rescue

2022 Lifetime Achievement Award – Bill Hearst

2022 Young Professional of the Year – Jess Funk

2022 Citizen of the Year – Jacqueline “Jackie” Griebel

RELATED STORY:

Clarion Chamber Awards Dinner Celebrates Community Contributors

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.