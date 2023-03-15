Richard B. Heath Jr., formerly of Ahrensville, PA and current resident of DeBary, FL, passed away February 15, 2023 of a recent illness.

Born March 17, 1938 in Oil City, he was the son of the late Emma (Orr) Heath and the late Richard B. Heath, Sr.

Dick was married to Sandra (Brush) Heath and she survives.

Dick graduated from Butler High School and attended ROTC at Grove City College.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He was employed for many years as a regional sales representative for Sherwin-Williams.

He then went on to attend Broward Community College and earned his Bachelor’s degree from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, FL He proceeded to earn his CPA license and worked for many years as a Certified Public Accountant.

Dick was an avid reader and an extremely talented woodworker.

He was known to enjoy a good key lime pie and some Yuengling.

He took daily walks with his dog, April, and checked in on his neighbors in DeBary, Fl.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a proud Pittsburgh Steeler and Pirate fan.

Dick is survived by a brother, Daniel L. Heath of Oil City.

He is also survived by two children: David Heath and Janine Phillips.

Dick had four grandchildren: Tanya Tierney and her husband James, Rachel Borge and her husband Kevin, Marie Heath and David Heath.

He also had three great-grandchildren: Kingston, Lahna, and Alexandra.

Condolences may be sent at https://www.reinselfuneralhome.com/..

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.