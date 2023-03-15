 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Sligo Man Accused of Multiple Hunting Violations, Lying to Game Commission Investigators

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Game-Commission-vehicle-cropped (1)PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of various hunting violations as well as lying to Game Commission investigators.

According to court documents, the Pennsylvania Game Commission filed non-traffic citations against 41-year-old Jerry L. Best, of Sligo, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Monday, March 13.

According to the citation, the incident happened on or about November 28, 2022, near Madison Street Extension and Limestone Flat Road in Piney Township, Clarion County.

While accompanying junior hunters under Section 2711 (a)(8) of the act (relating to unlawful acts concerning licenses), Best allowed the junior hunters to be out of his sight or unable to physically or verbally control the junior hunters, the complaint states.

Verbal instructions given through the use of an electronic or other sound amplification device do not meet this requirement, according to the citation.

Additionally, unlawfully made a false or fraudulent statement to a representative of the Commission. Specifically, Best made false statements concerning the accompaniment of junior hunters during an investigation, the complaint indicates.

Best allegedly killed a whitetail deer in a baited area, and was in an area where apple peelings and other apple scraps were placed, the complaint notes.

Best faces the following charges:

– Unlawful Taking or Possession of Game or Wildlife, Summary 2
– Regulations, Summary 5 (Two Counts)
– False or Fraudulent Statements on Reports, Etc., Summary 4
– Unlawful Devices and Methods, Summary 4

Court officials are awaiting a plea from Best, according to court documents.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.