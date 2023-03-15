Sligo Man Accused of Multiple Hunting Violations, Lying to Game Commission Investigators

PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of various hunting violations as well as lying to Game Commission investigators.

According to court documents, the Pennsylvania Game Commission filed non-traffic citations against 41-year-old Jerry L. Best, of Sligo, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Monday, March 13.

According to the citation, the incident happened on or about November 28, 2022, near Madison Street Extension and Limestone Flat Road in Piney Township, Clarion County.

While accompanying junior hunters under Section 2711 (a)(8) of the act (relating to unlawful acts concerning licenses), Best allowed the junior hunters to be out of his sight or unable to physically or verbally control the junior hunters, the complaint states.

Verbal instructions given through the use of an electronic or other sound amplification device do not meet this requirement, according to the citation.

Additionally, unlawfully made a false or fraudulent statement to a representative of the Commission. Specifically, Best made false statements concerning the accompaniment of junior hunters during an investigation, the complaint indicates.

Best allegedly killed a whitetail deer in a baited area, and was in an area where apple peelings and other apple scraps were placed, the complaint notes.

Best faces the following charges:

– Unlawful Taking or Possession of Game or Wildlife, Summary 2

– Regulations, Summary 5 (Two Counts)

– False or Fraudulent Statements on Reports, Etc., Summary 4

– Unlawful Devices and Methods, Summary 4

Court officials are awaiting a plea from Best, according to court documents.

