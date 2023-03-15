Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Jason Walter
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville.
This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Jason Walter.
Jason began his career at Beverage-Air in 1999 and currently works as a CNC Programmer.
Jason is really engaged in all processes and offers an abundance of experience. He has been willing to learn new tasks and take on additional duties. Jason has his eyes set on the big picture and is always looking to improve.
He’s thankful for what Beverage-Air has done for him and Jason represents exactly what Beverage-Air is all about.
Jason gives credit to his dad for instilling a strong work ethic in him and says he can’t single out anyone at work who has helped him because “we’re a team, and I rely on everyone on my team.”
Jason enjoys spending time with his wife and two kids when he’s not at work and spends his time listening to music and reading in his free time.
If you are looking for a great company to start your new career, go to www.beverage-air.com and apply today.
Beverage-Air has multiple positions and shifts available.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.