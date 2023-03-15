March Is Problem Gambling Awareness Month
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – This March the National Council on Problem Gambling will host the 20th annual Problem Gambling Awareness Month (PGAM), an initiative designed to educate and raise awareness about the issue of problem gambling and promote resources for those affected.
Problem gambling impacts millions of people in the United States and can have serious consequences for individuals, families, and communities. Approximately 2 million adults in the U.S. are estimated to meet the criteria for pathological gambling, while another 4 to 6 million adults are considered to have mild or moderate gambling problems; that is, they do not meet the full diagnostic criteria for gambling addiction but meet one or more of the criteria and are experiencing problems due to their gambling behavior. On average, each individual affected by gambling addiction impacts an additional seven to twenty people in their families and communities.
During Problem Gambling Awareness Month, organizations nationwide work to raise awareness of the prevention, treatment, and recovery services available to individuals adversely affected by gambling. The grassroots campaign brings together a wide range of stakeholders, including NCPG State Affiliates, public health organizations, advocacy groups, professional sports leagues, and gambling operators.
“The 20th anniversary of Problem Gambling Awareness Month is a milestone worth celebrating,” said Keith Whyte, Executive Director of NCPG. “For two decades, this initiative has helped to raise awareness about problem gambling. We hope that this year’s events will continue to educate and empower communities across the country and reduce the impact of problem gambling.”
NCPG has developed a free toolkit of PGAM resources for individuals and organizations participating in advocacy and awareness activities throughout March. This year’s campaign hashtag is #PGAM2023, which participants are encouraged to use across various social media platforms.
For more information about problem gambling awareness month and tools for increasing awareness of problem gambling, please visit www.ncpgambling.org/pgam.
About Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission:
The mission of the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission is to address the abuse and destructive effects of alcohol, tobacco, gambling, and other drugs through prevention, intervention, treatment, and case management.
1350 East Main St., Suite 30, Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-6350
www.aicdac.org
www.facebook.com/AICDAC
About the Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania:
The Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania, Inc. (CCGP), maintains a 24-hour helpline, aimed at assisting people whose lives are impacted by gambling-related problems. Whether it be the individual themselves, or friends and family members, CCGP strives to connect callers with additional resources located near them. The helpline provides assistance in the way of crisis management, referrals to treatment providers and counseling agencies in PA, and information about Gamblers Anonymous and Gam-Anon meetings located throughout the Commonwealth.
The helpline offers 24/7/365, live assistance to callers. Calls are free and entirely confidential. For callers with primary languages other than English, a language line translation service is available, offering assistance in over 200 languages. Chat and text options are also available.
Please visit www.pacouncil.com for more information.
About the National Council on Problem Gambling:
The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) is neutral on legalized gambling. Based in Washington, DC, NCPG is the only national nonprofit organization that seeks to minimize the economic and social costs associated with gambling addiction. If you or someone you know may have a gambling problem, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline, which offers hope and help without stigma or shame.
Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.1800gamblerchat.org. Help is available 24/7 and it is free and confidential.
