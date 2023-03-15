SPONSORED: Rossbacher Insurance Group Provides Scholarships to Children for 2023 Miracle Mountain Ranch Summer Camp
SENECA, Pa (EYT) – Rossbacher Insurance Group is proud to announce a partnership between Rossbacher Insurance and Miracle Mountain Ranch, a summer camp located in Spring Creek, Pa.
It is Rossbacher Insurance Group’s desire to give every child the opportunity to attend Miracle Mountain Ranch camp. Therefore, they will gladly assist any family with financial needs. Census data shows that there is around 100,000 youth in the local area, and they see this as a great opportunity to help the community.
“We are always excited to see local businesses investing in area youth. Kids have so much fun at summer camp, meeting friends, riding horses, making crafts, and so much more. We don’t want any kid to miss camp because of finances. So when businesses sponsor kids, it is a win for the kids.” Says Donnie Rosie, a Miracle Mountain Ranch staff member.
If this interests you, please fill out the Scholarship request form, located below. After completing the request form you will be directed to Miracle Mountain Ranch’s website to complete a Summer Camp registration.
Fill-out the scholarship request application: https://teamrossbacher.com/scholarship/?fbclid=IwAR1puby_Auy2xOLHnt3sJazlJo1ThyJgIWu6Ej2IcbnJ_PReiuRSmj6CUyQ
SCHOLARSHIP GUIDELINES. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY.
- Each applicant will be asked to determine what amount they can pay toward the total cost. Do what you can, but don’t let cost hold you back from coming.
- Scholarships are awarded according to need, and registration openings. Rossbacher will approve everyone with a real need as they are able.
- Those receiving scholarship aids may be asked to attend a week of lower registration. Please be sure to mark a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd choice.
- Also it is expected that no optional activities be taken by recipient and no scholarship will be given to anyone attending more than one week of camp per summer season.
- At the end of the registration form you will see a memo. Mention this is a “Rossbacher Scholarship” if you don’t make a payment they will still receive your registration information.
For more information about Miracle Mountain Ranch please visit: www.mmrm.org
