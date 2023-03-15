SPONSORED: Savings of the Green Event Happening Now at Faller’s Furniture & Mattress
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Stop by Faller’s Furniture & Mattress the entire month of March for the Savings of the Green Coupon Event!
During the Savings of the Green Coupon Event, you can receive $100, $150, or $225 off of a furniture or mattress purchase of $499 or more.
The coupons work as follows:
- $100 off your purchase of $499 to $999
- $150 off your purchase of $1,000 to $1,499
- $225 off your purchase of $1,500 or more
*Coupons cannot be combined. Coupons may be used on purchases of $499 or greater. Excludes previous purchases, hot buys, iComfort Hybrid, and BeautyRest Black. Expires March 31, 2023. See Store for complete details.
Special financing is available!
Faller’s Furniture Hours:
Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday & Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed; Appointments Available!
Faller’s Furniture is located at 443 S. Fifth Avenue, Clarion, Pa.
For more information, visit Faller’s Furniture website: https://www.fallersfurniture.com.
(Photo below by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.