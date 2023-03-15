 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Savings of the Green Event Happening Now at Faller’s Furniture & Mattress

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

pexels-karolina-grabowska-4386431 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Stop by Faller’s Furniture & Mattress the entire month of March for the Savings of the Green Coupon Event!

During the Savings of the Green Coupon Event, you can receive $100, $150, or $225 off of a furniture or mattress purchase of $499 or more.

The coupons work as follows:

  • $100 off your purchase of $499 to $999
  • $150 off your purchase of $1,000 to $1,499
  • $225 off your purchase of $1,500 or more

Faller's Savings of the green

*Coupons cannot be combined. Coupons may be used on purchases of $499 or greater. Excludes previous purchases, hot buys, iComfort Hybrid, and BeautyRest Black. Expires March 31, 2023. See Store for complete details.

Special financing is available!

Fallers saigs of the green 2 (1)

Faller’s Furniture Hours:

Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday & Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed; Appointments Available!

Faller’s Furniture is located at 443 S. Fifth Avenue, Clarion, Pa.

For more information, visit Faller’s Furniture website: https://www.fallersfurniture.com.

(Photo below by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

54C2B032-F91C-440F-8B96-5B8A0808ECD1


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.