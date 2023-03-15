SPONSORED: Why Choose Rossbacher Insurance Group?
SENECA, Pa (EYT) – Rossbacher Insurance Group has saved families and individuals hundreds of dollars on their insurance needs.
Rossbacher Insurance can save you money while making sure they are improving your protection.
Jenn helped Kaleigh, a Rossbacher Insurance client, save over $600 per year on her auto insurance.
Jenn increased Kaleigh’s lawsuit liability protection from $25,000 per accident to $100,000 per accident and brought her deductible down from $1,000 to $500 with $0 full glass replacement.
Kaleigh’s rates are also locked in until she changes her vehicle, address, adds or removes another driver.
Call Team Rossbacher at 814-677-4095 for a quick quote today!
Rossbacher Insurance Group with offices in Corry, Cranberry, Oil City, and North East, has been assisting personal and business clients with their insurance needs since 1928. To learn more, visit TeamRossbacher.com or call 814-677-4095
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.