Stanley B. Kline, 81, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at his home.

He was born on January 27, 1942, in Clarion County, PA, the son of Milo Kline.

Stanley honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.

For 45 years, he worked for C & K Coal Company as a Foreman and Heavy Equipment Operator.

Stanley was an avid football fan and enjoyed watching TV, especially Gun Smoke or any western movie.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 59 years, Martha (Rankin) Kline whom he married December 14, 1963; two sons, Jeff Kline and wife, Jamie, of Rimersburg, and Aaron Kline and wife, Deeanne, of Clarion; eight grandchildren, Cody Kline, Chase Kline, Marley Kline, Jackson Kline, Nathan Kline, Lauren Kline, Sarah Stanton, and Andrew Stanton.

Stanley was preceded in death by his father.

At the request of the family, no services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Stanley’s family please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.