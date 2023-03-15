State Police Calls: Erratic Driving Leads to DUI Arrest in Jenks Township

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Erratic Driving Leads to DUI Arrest in Jenks Township

Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of erratic driving near West Spruce Street and Park Circle in Jenks Township, Forest County, at 5:55 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.

Police say the operator was showing signs of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and was subsequently arrested for DUI.

The operator’s name was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Troopers Investigating Corruption of Minors Incident

PSP Marienville received a report of a corruption of minors incident that occurred on German Hill Road, in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.

Police say the incident happened around 2:36 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.

No information was provided on the individual(s) accused of the crime.

This investigation is ongoing.

