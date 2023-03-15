State Police Calls: Social Security Debit Card Stolen in Rimersburg

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Social Security Debit Card Stolen in Rimersburg Burglary

PSP Clarion is investigating a burglary on Chestnut Street in Rimersburg Borough, Clarion County.

According to a release issued on Tuesday, March 14, the burglary occurred sometime between 12:00 a.m. on September 1, 2022, and 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Police say unknown actors entered a residence and stole a social security debit card.

The card is valued at $63.77.

The victim is a 71-year-old Rimersburg woman.

Harassment in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated a harassment incident on Hospital Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County, at 2:08 p.m. on Monday, March 13.

Police say the victim is a 51-year-old Indiana woman.

No further details were released.

