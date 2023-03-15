 

Todd J. Emery

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 @ 10:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-aR9mxGs9ARqXsTodd J. Emery, 43, of University Heights, OH and formerly of Oil City, passed away March 11, 2023 in Warren, Ohio.

Born August 14, 1979 in Oil City, PA, he was the beloved son of the late William “Moose” Emery & Teresa Makowski Emery.

Todd was a graduate of Oil City High School, class of 1997.

He graduated from Clarion University and received his Masters in Education from Kent State University.

Todd was married to the former Lindsey D. Sauriol and she survives.

Todd worked as a roadie and guitarist for various rock and roll outfits, as an administrator at the Cleveland Institute of Art, and most recently he served as a field representative for Grainger prior to his recent retirement.

He enjoyed music, photography, running, hiking, motorcycling, and cruising with the top down throughout Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

He had a tender heart and a one-of-a-kind sense of humor that reached into the depths of even the most unsuspecting of souls.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Milo McCullough, and the following aunts and uncles: Ellen Makowski, Deborah Frantz & her husband Richard, Kathy Ekstrom & her husband Doug, James Emery & his wife Rita.

He is also survived by the following cousins: Casey Ekstrom, Kelli Jo Johnson & her husband Chris, Anna Frantz and Dr. Kimberly Frantz, Jamie Fairbanks and her husband Brian, Robert Emery, Tiffany Dempsey and James Emery Jr.

In addition to his parents, Todd was preceded in death by his sister Stacey Ann Emery, grandparents Robert & Patricia “Patsy” Emery and Joan & Frank “Chuck’ Makowski, and an uncle, Robert S. Emery Jr.

Calling hours will be 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Memorials/donations may be made to the Funeral Home to help Lindsey defray expenses.

Online condolences can be made at https://www.reinselfuneralhome.com/.


