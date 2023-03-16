 

Local Man Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 66

Thursday, March 16, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police-Light-BarPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a two-vehicle collision on State Route 66 on Sunday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 3:03 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, on State Route 66, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 64-year-old Kevin L. McFarland, of Lucinda, was traveling on Route 66 in a 2009 Ford Fusion and entered the travel lanes in front of a 2013 Dodge Durango operated by 61-year-old Gerard R. Marte, of Shippenville.

This caused Marte’s vehicle to collide with the driver’s side of the Ford Fusion.

McFarland suffered possible injuries but refused transport.

Marte was not injured.

Both individuals were using seat belts.

According to police, McFarland was charged with a traffic violation.


