Election Preparations Continue; Serious Shortage of Poll Workers Facing County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – As preparations continue for the Municipal Primary Election in Clarion County on May 16, 2023, several changes in voting locations and a serious shortage of poll workers were discussed during this week’s commissioners’ meeting.

(Pictured above: Archived photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Two of the three current commissioners are running for reelection and cannot serve on the County Board of Elections, so Judge Seidle-Patton ordered the following changes:

– Honorable James G. Arner to replace Commissioner Ted Tharan; and



– Karen Knepshield to replace Commissioner Wayne Brosius.

Since Commissioner Ed Heasley is not running for reelection, he will continue to serve on the election board.

Commissioners also approved changes in two voting locations for Monroe Township and Hawthorn Borough.

Monroe‘s voting precinct changed from the Monroe Township Building to the Zion Church for the 2023 and future elections, and the Hawthorn Borough voting precinct changed from the Calvary United Methodist Church to the Hawthorn Borough Fire Hall for the 2023 and future elections.

A Facilities Use Agreement with PennWest-Clarion was approved for use of Marwick Boyd for Clarion Borough’s 3rd voting precinct during the 2023 Spring Primary Election.

Cindy Callihan, interim director of elections, warned commissioners there is a serious shortage of poll workers.

“Callensburg Borough, Richland Township, and Foxburg Borough are our major shortages,” Callihan said. “But, throughout the county, there are a lot of places where we only have three or four people. “

Replacements receive $262.50 for each day and a mileage rate of .625 cents.

Poll workers are vital for elections, but interest has dropped off in recent years perhaps because of aging poll workers.

“We need to get people trained, so they’ll stay on, and they’ll stay with us for years to come,” Callihan explained. “There’s a lot for poll workers to learn, and that’s why we like to put an experienced person on that board. If we have to move an experienced worker from one board to another board for the day, we’re willing to do that, just to get them trained.”

Anyone interested in serving as a poll worker should contact Elections/Voter Registration at 330 Main Street or call 814-226-4000.

Another possibility in the future suggested by Heasley is the reduction of the number of precincts.

