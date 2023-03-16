7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayMostly sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
TonightRain, mainly after 2am. Low around 39. South wind 8 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
FridayRain. High near 51. Breezy, with a south wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday NightRain likely before 11pm, then a slight chance of snow between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 15 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
SaturdayPartly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Saturday NightA slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
SundayMostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.
Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 22.
MondaySunny, with a high near 46.
Monday NightMostly clear, with a low around 23.
