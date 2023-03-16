Applebee’s Server Donates Tip Received from Union High School Students Back to School

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A server at Applebee’s in Clarion has won the hearts of a group of Union High School students, their families, and the community after he donated the tips he received from the students to the Union High School Music Association.

Zack Hill, a college-aged server, waited on a group of about 30 students and some adults who came to eat at the restaurant after their performance of “Oklahoma!” on March 4th.

According to Sheila Moore, one of the adults present that night, Zack approached their table after the students had paid their bills, and praised the students’ behavior, saying it “was one of the best large groups he had the pleasure of waiting on.”

When asked about the occasion, the parents explained that the students had just finished their annual musical production. Hill then refused to accept the tips the students had given him–stating that he didn’t feel it was right to take money from high school students–and donated the money back to the Union High School Music Association.

Moore took to Facebook to share the story and to commend Hill’s act of kindness, saying, “HATS OFF to ZACK HILL. You are a very upstanding young man.”

She also encouraged others to visit Applebee’s in Clarion and to tip Hill generously, adding, “In today’s society and economy, this is a rare occasion to give up money I am sure he worked hard for and deserved.”

Other Facebook commenters echoed Moore’s sentiment, with one user saying, “Zack is a truly great example of the good in people. There are more young people like Zack than the others we hear about every day.”

Zack’s father, Allen Hill, also commented on the post, saying, “He has always shown love and kindness his entire life. I’m so happy God has blessed him with so much love for people. I’m very proud of him.”

Darlene Glasser, the manager of the Applebee’s Clarion location, declined to speak with the media. However, she left a comment on the Facebook post, stating, “We have the best staff.”

Susan Murray, one of the adults present that night, expressed her gratitude, saying, “We as Union Music Association moms, never expected that, and we felt he earned every penny of it. But, he insisted and put it on our table. We will never forget his kindness.”

