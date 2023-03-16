Brett Christopher Murphy, 23, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.

He was born on Sept. 23, 1999 in Clarion, PA, the son of Christopher L. Murphy and Turia R. (Kunselman) Miller.

Brett liked to be outdoors.

He loved fishing, riding 4-wheelers and dirt bike and hunting with his grandpa.

Brett enjoyed video games, camping, kayaking with his grandparents, and spending time with his friends.

He will be deeply missed by his father, Christopher Murphy of Rimersburg; mother, Turia Miller of Clarion; his paternal grandmother, Laurie Bowser and husband, Aaron of Rimersburg; uncles, Ryan Bowser of Rimersburg and Tyler Bowser (Valerie Montgomery) of Chicora; and his aunts, Linda Voytko of NC, Sharon Kunselman of Clarion and Eva Kunselman of New Bethlehem.

Brett was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Walter James and Sharon Kunselman.

Friends and family will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA with Rev. John Green officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Brett’s family please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.

