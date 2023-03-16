 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Brett Christopher Murphy

Thursday, March 16, 2023 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-nFgQLCXaOJgNzfiUBrett Christopher Murphy, 23, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.

He was born on Sept. 23, 1999 in Clarion, PA, the son of Christopher L. Murphy and Turia R. (Kunselman) Miller.

Brett liked to be outdoors.

He loved fishing, riding 4-wheelers and dirt bike and hunting with his grandpa.

Brett enjoyed video games, camping, kayaking with his grandparents, and spending time with his friends.

He will be deeply missed by his father, Christopher Murphy of Rimersburg; mother, Turia Miller of Clarion; his paternal grandmother, Laurie Bowser and husband, Aaron of Rimersburg; uncles, Ryan Bowser of Rimersburg and Tyler Bowser (Valerie Montgomery) of Chicora; and his aunts, Linda Voytko of NC, Sharon Kunselman of Clarion and Eva Kunselman of New Bethlehem.

Brett was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Walter James and Sharon Kunselman.

Friends and family will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA with Rev. John Green officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Brett’s family please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.