Clarion Church Installs Blessing Box to Address Food Insecurity in the Community

Thursday, March 16, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Clarion Church Installs Blessing Box to Address Food Insecurity in the CommunityCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The First Presbyterian Church located at 700 Wood Street in Clarion has installed a Blessing Box to address food insecurity in the community.

The Blessing Box is a small structure where community members can place non-perishable food items, and anyone who is in need of food may help themselves to food in the box. The concept is similar to a Little Library and has gained popularity nationwide as a way to help solve food insecurity.

According to Jacqueline Griebel, who spearheaded the installation of the Blessing Box, there are many reasons a person might need to utilize a Blessing Box, including people on fixed incomes and those who have had a life event or change in circumstances.

The Blessing Box is a way to provide food to those in need in a discreet and non-judgmental manner.

Tionesta Builders donated the materials for the Blessing Box, and Johnny On The Spot Handyman Services & Contracting built and installed the structure.

Griebel encourages the community to donate unexpired non-perishable food or hygiene and cleaning items to the Blessing Box.

For those unable to place items in the box, arrangements can be made by emailing [email protected]. Monetary donations to replenish the Blessing Box can be sent to the First Presbyterian Church with “Blessing Box” written on the memo line.

The Blessing Box at the First Presbyterian Church in Clarion is a testament to the community’s commitment to helping those in need. If you have any questions about the Blessing Box or are interested in starting one in your own community, please contact Jacqueline Griebel at 814-657-5728.


Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.