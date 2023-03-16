Clarion County Recipe of the Day: The Ultimate Chicken Noodle Soup

This soup should be on heavy rotation from November till April!

Ingredients

2-1/2 pounds bone-in chicken thighs

1/2 teaspoon salt



1/2 teaspoon pepper1 tablespoon canola oil1 large onion, chopped1 garlic clove, minced10 cups chicken broth4 celery ribs, chopped4 medium carrots, chopped2 bay leaves1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme or 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme3 cups uncooked kluski or other egg noodles (about 8 ounces)1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley1 tablespoon lemon juiceOptional: Additional salt and pepper

Directions

-Pat chicken dry with paper towels; sprinkle with salt and pepper. In a 6-qt. stockpot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken in batches, skin side down; cook until dark golden brown, 3-4 minutes. Remove chicken from pan; remove and discard skin. Discard all but 2 tablespoons of drippings.

-Add onion to drippings; cook and stir over medium-high heat until tender, 4-5 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add broth, stirring to loosen browned bits from the pan. Bring to a boil. Return chicken to pan. Add celery, carrots, bay leaves, and thyme. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until chicken is tender, 25-30 minutes.

-Transfer chicken to a plate. Remove soup from heat. Add noodles; let stand, covered, until noodles are tender, 20-22 minutes.

-Meanwhile, when the chicken is cool enough to handle, remove meat from the bones; discard the bones. Shred meat into bite-sized pieces. Return meat to stockpot. Stir in parsley and lemon juice. If desired, adjust the seasoning with additional salt and pepper. Discard bay leaves.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.