Clarion University Sending Three Wrestlers to NCAA Championships in Tulsa

TULSA, OK (EYT) — Clarion University is sending wrestlers to the NCAA Championships for the eighth time under head coach Keith Ferraro who is in his ninth season as head coach.

After sending no NCAA qualifiers in Ferraro’s first year as head coach, 2014-15, the Golden Eagles have been represented every year since.

Clarion is sending three wrestlers this year—Seth Koleno, John Worthing, and Will Feldkamp.

#30 Seth Koleno – 141 Pounds Preview



First Round Match – vs. #3 Cole Matthews (Pittsburgh)

After starting his career with a 35-37 record over three years, Koleno has been one of the most consistent performers in the Golden Eagles lineup, going 50-18 in the last two seasons.

Last season Koleno won 28 matches, making him the Golden Eagles’ leader in wins for the year. Koleno won three straight matches at the 2023 MAC Championships to become the conference champion at 141 pounds, making him the second Golden Eagle in program history to win a MAC Championship.

The last Clarion wrestler to win a conference championship at 141 pounds was Brock Zacherl, who was the Eastern Wrestling League (EWL) champion at the weight in the 2015-16 season.

Both of Koleno’s last two wins came against NCAA qualifiers: he pinned SIU-Edwardsville’s Saul Ervin in the semifinal match of the MAC Championships, and then went on to beat Bloomsburg’s Josh Mason with a late takedown to clinch the title.

Overall, Koleno owns a 4-6 record against the rest of the field in the 141-pound bracket.

#33 John Worthing – 174 Pounds Preview

First Round Match – vs. #32 Will Miller (Appalachian State)

Despite being in his fourth season in the program, Worthing is just a sophomore in eligibility due to using his redshirt in 2019-20 and “the COVID year” in 2020-21.

Worthing was the sixth seed in the MAC Championships but he upset third-seeded Sal Perrine – also an NCAA qualifier – in the quarterfinal round as part of his second-place finish.

Worthing has gone 3-5 against the 174-pound field this season, with two of those wins coming against Lock Haven’s Tyler Stoltzfus. That includes the win that clinched his spot in this year’s championships, a sudden victory in the MAC Championship semifinals.

Worthing ranks second in the nation in wins by fall by 174-pounders, with his six pins on the season trailing only Stoltzfus. He ranks 10th in the nation at 174 pounds with 12 bonus point victories.

As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Worthing started the MAC Championships unseeded but ended up taking fifth place at the tournament hosted by Rider.

#14 Will Feldkamp – 184 Pounds Preview

First Round Match – vs. #19 Jacob Nolan (Binghamton)

Feldkamp was a 2022 NCAA qualifier at 197 pounds, checking in as the 32nd seed and wrestling in the pigtail round to start. It marked his first career trip to the NCAA Championships.

Feldkamp picked up a win in his first career NCAA Championships match, pinning Chattanooga’s Matthew Waddell early in the first period.

He lost his remaining two matches, losing to top-seeded Max Dean of Penn State in the championship bracket and to 16th-seeded Kendall Norfleet of Arizona State in the consolation bracket.

Since transferring to Clarion before last season, Feldkamp has compiled a 44-10 overall record with 21 pins.

Feldkamp enters the tournament with 12 wins by fall, tying him for third in the country in wins by fall (at all weights) with American’s Maximillian Leete and behind only Air Force’s Wyatt Hendrickson (14) and Lock Haven’s Tyler Stoltzfus (13).

His 12 wins by fall rank first in the 184-pound weight class by a wide margin; second place is Michigan State’s Layne Malczewski, with eight wins by fall.

Feldkamp’s 16 bonus points victories puts him second in the nation, behind only Nebraska’s Lenny Pinto (20). His bonus point percentage of 59.26 ranks fifth in the nation at 184 pounds.

Feldkamp went a perfect 11-0 against MAC opponents in the regular season, winning seven of those matches by bonus points.

The last Golden Eagle to finish in the top-eight of his weight class was James Fleming, who placed eighth at 157 pounds at the 2013 championships in Des Moines. The last time the Golden Eagles had multiple top-eight placers in the same season was the year prior, when Fleming (5th – 157) and Bekzod Abdurakhmonov (3rd – 165) competed in St. Louis.

For more information, read the full tournament preview here.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.