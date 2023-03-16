Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions

SAM, Inc. is hiring multiple positions!

If you are excited for an opportunity to:

Build relationships

Lead teams to support individuals

Facilitate meetings and discussions

Advocate

Link individuals to resources, funding, and services

Check out our openings!

Blended Case Manager positions are available for both Clarion and Clearfield/Jefferson locations.

Supports Coordinator position available for the Clarion location.

Please apply through our Career Page at https://www.sam-inc.org/careers-2.

