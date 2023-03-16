 

Keystone High School’s ‘Footloose The Musical’ to Open Tonight

Thursday, March 16, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

335117870_771955304393704_6490578942693296275_n (1)KNOX, Pa. — Keystone High School and Keystone Music Association proudly present “Footloose The Musical” beginning Thursday, March 16!

The musical begins at 7:30 p.m.

(Pictured above; front row: Drew Custer, Sam Hunsberger, Bella Black, and Bryanna Mong; back row: Brendan Flebotte, Collin LaVan, Reagan Mays, Kobe Buzard, Lila Terro, Tanner Vickers, Mariah Beary, Sam Hogue, and Sarah Cotton.)

The event will also run at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18.

Footloose is the story of Ren McCormack, a teenage boy from Chicago (played by Kobe Buzard). He and his mother move to the small town of Bomont after his father abandons them.

Upon arriving, Ren finds himself at odds with most of the town, including the Reverend Shaw Moore (played by Tanner Vickers). The Reverend has convinced the town to outlaw dancing, which Ren finds unbelievable.

With the help of the Reverend’s Daughter, Ariel (played by Lila Terro), and Willard, a country hick who becomes his best friend (played by Collin LaVan), Ren convinces the Reverend to let the teenagers dance, and in the process helps the town to heal from a tragedy that affected them all.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.ticketor.com/kma or at the door while available.


