Lavonne C. Caylor, age 84, formerly of Coolspring, PA, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Miami Beach Florida.

She was born November 2, 1938, to the late Melvin and Esther (Swineford) Hoffman in Coolspring, Pennsylvania.

Vonnie graduated from Punxsutawney High School, Class of 1956 and she worked at various jobs over the years but spent most of her time caring for her home and large family.

Vonnie is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Lee Caylor of Key Largo, Florida in addition to their 5 children, Vicki (Harry) Reinard of Conneautville, PA, Jeffrey (Debra) Caylor of Hampstead, NC, Gregory (Tammy) Caylor or Key Largo, FL and Punxsutawney, PA, Heather (Chad Littman) Smith of Lockport, NY, Heath (Carrie) Caylor of Howell, MI along with 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Sis is also survived by 2 brothers, Larry (Barbara) Hoffman of North Tonawanda, NY, Craig (Cindy Fleming) Hoffman of Clarion, PA and 2 sisters, Janice (Reed) Smith of North Tonawanda, NY and Debra Compton of Punxsutawney, PA.

Aunt Sis will also be missed by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Donald (Donna) Hoffman of Conneaut, OH and Robert Hoffman of Coolspring, PA.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, for which details will be released at a later date.

Services have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

