Local Woman Charged After Runaway Found at Her Madison Township Residence Held for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman charged after authorities found a runaway juvenile from Venango County at her Madison Township residence was held for court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, 41-year-old Rebecca Lynn Layman, of Rimersburg, was held for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, March 14, with Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding.

The following charges were transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas:

– Obstructing Administration Law/Other Government Function, Misdemeanor 2



– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

Layman remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for April 19 at 9:00 a.m. in front of Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton.

Details of the case:

PSP Clarion were dispatched to a residence on McNaughton Road in Madison Township, Clarion County, to check for a runaway male juvenile from Venango County on January 30.

According to a criminal complaint, the juvenile was located at Rebecca Layman’s residence on McNaughton Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Clarion County Children & Youth Services had custody of the juvenile at this time. Troopers advised Layman that the juvenile needed to go with CYS as he had run away from his placement in Venango County, according to the complaint.

Layman obstructed troopers from completing this order, the complaint states.

She did not comply and was subsequently arrested, the complaint notes.

Charges were filed against Layman on Tuesday, February 21.

She was arraigned on March 8 in front of Judge Miller.

